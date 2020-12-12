Steuben County reports 52 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 111.

The individual was a 93-year-old female resident of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center.

“Every death, particularly those in nursing homes, is incredibly sad,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “These residents who passed have spent their final days without the presence of their loved ones, which is heartbreaking. We must all do our part to minimize community spread of COVID to help protect our nursing home residents and staff.”

The county also received notification that 52 residents tested positive for COVID-19—bringing the total to 2,383 confirmed cases, 423 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (5)

City of Hornell (6)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath (3)

Town of Bradford (3)

Town of Cameron

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton

Town of Corning

Town of Erwin (8)

Town of Greenwood

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Troupsburg (2)

Town of Tuscarora (6)

Town of Urbana

Village of Addison (5)

Village of North Hornell (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

11 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Two individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving

Six individuals had contact with positives from other counties

One individual is a resident of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

Three individuals are employees of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

One individual is an employee of Elderwood at Hornell

One individual is an employee of Bethany Village in Horseheads

One individual is an employee of Noyes Health

One individual is an employee of Guthrie Corning Centerway

One individual is an employee of NYSDOT in Hornell

Two individuals are employees of Alstom in Hornell

Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: two at the CMS Plant, two at Headquarters, two at Big Flats, and one at the Diesel Plant

One individual is an employee of Alfred University

One individual is an employee of the Jasper-Troupsburg Jr/Sr High School

One individual is a student of Addison High School

One individual is a student of Hornell High School

One individual has reported visiting the Hornell VFW on dates already reported by previous positives along with additional dates: those who have been at the Hornell VFW in the past two weeks should monitor for symptoms and/or get tested.

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/29 Morning, 12/4 Afternoon, 12/7 Afternoon, 12/9 Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

11/30 Morning, 12/9 Opening Line & Afternoon, 12/10 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post

12/3 Morning – Aldi in Painted Post

12/3 – 12/5, 12/7, 12/8 – Hornell Area Family YMCA

12/4 Afternoon – American Legion in Hornell

12/4, 12/8, 12/10 – An Apple A Day Care in Corning

12/5 Morning – Minier’s in Big Flats

12/5 Morning, Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning

12/6 Late Evening – Hill Top Inn in Elmira

12/7 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

12/7 – The Vision Center in Big Flats

12/7 Afternoon – Walmart in Hornell

12/7 – 12/9 – Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Horseheads

12/2 -12/10 – Holiday Inn Express in Painted Post

12/8 – Charley’s Philly Steaks in Big Flats

12/8 Afternoon – Arnot Mall: Christopher & Banks

12/3 Afternoon, 12/4 Afternoon, 12/8 Evening – Dollar General in Jasper

12/8, 12/9 – CAF USA in Elmira Heights

12/8 Afternoon, 12/10 Evening – Walmart in Horseheads

12/9 Afternoon – Aldi in Hornell

12/9 Evening – Arnot Mall: Burlington, Food Court

12/9 Evening – Target in Big Flats

12/10 – Shirley’s Lumber in Bath

12/10 Evening – Dollar Tree in Bath

12/10 – Family Dollar in Bath

12/10 Evening – Tops in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 3

10 – 19 years: 4

20 – 29 years: 6

30 – 39 years: 7

40 – 49 years: 7

50 – 59 years: 12

60 – 69 years: 9

70 – 79 years: 4

“The information we share and the education we provide daily is in hopes that residents will take all necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. This virus has been deadly for too many in our community, and we currently have over 30 patients in the hospitals,” Smith said. “Our number of active cases has not dropped below 300 this week, and we’ve added over 100 new cases every other day. As the County Manager stated in his joint letter with St. James: We simply want people to stay as safe and healthy as possible and minimize their risk of exposure.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.