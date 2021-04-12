Steuben County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 53 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update.

This brings the total to 6,211 confirmed cases, 185 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (10)

· City of Hornell (8)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Rathbone (2)

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora (3)

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Bath (4)

· Village of Canisteo (3)

· Village of Hammondsport

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 14 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at the Erwin Plant

· Two individuals are associated with Alstom in Hornell

· Two individuals are associated with Corelle Brands in Corning

· One individual is associated with CASA-Trinity in Hornell

· One individual is associated with The Arc of Allegany-Steuben

· Two individuals are employees of Steuben Center

· One individual is a resident of Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

· One individual is associated with the Bath VA

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Alfred State and Corning-Painted Post Middle School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/4 – Hillside Baptist Church in Hornell

· 4/4, 4/6 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 4/5 – Simmons Rockwell in Big Flats

· 4/5 – 4/8 – Jabil in Big Flats

· 4/5 – 4/9 – Snell Farm Children’s Center in Bath

· 4/5 – 4/9 – Piercing Pagoda at Arnot Mall

· 4/6, 4/7 – Planet Fitness at Arnot Mall

· 4/7 – Hair Zoo in Hornell

· 4/7 – Doug’s Barber Shop in Elmira

· 4/7 – Erwin Town Court

· 4/7, 4/8 – Martinec Building and Remodeling

· 4/7 – 4/9 – Community Bank in Corning

· 4/9 – Buzzy’s Dream in Addison

· 4/10 – Body by Brian in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 5

· 10 – 19 years: 6

· 20 – 29 years: 8

· 30 – 39 years: 5

· 40 – 49 years: 7

· 50 – 59 years: 9

· 60 – 69 years: 13

“The COVID positivity rate in Steuben remains very high,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Households are testing positive at the same time, some without any clear linkage to exposure. During this time of high spread, prevention measures remain extremely important.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.