Steuben County reports 59 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 59 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 5,925 confirmed cases, 167 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Bradford (4)

· Town of Cameron (4)

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning (6)

· Town of Erwin (3)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Jasper (5)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Rathbone (3)

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Woodhull (3)

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Painted Post (5)

· Village of Savona

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to New Yorkers 30+ Tuesday, universal eligibility begins April 6

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 20 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is an employee of Steuben Center

· Three individuals are associated with Siemens Energy in Painted Post

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building

· Two individuals are associated with the Elmira Junior Enforcers hockey team

· Two individuals are associated with McDonald’s in Painted Post

· One individual is associated with a home health agency

· Five individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison Central School District, Alfred State, Corning Community College, Erwin Valley Elementary, and Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/15 – Olive Garden in Big Flats

· 3/18 – First Arena in Elmira

· 3/18 – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads

· 3/19 – Mom’s Diner in Savona

· 3/19 – Bear Hug Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Corning

· 3/20 – Texas Roadhouse in Horseheads

· 3/20 – The Main Place in Hornell

· 3/20, 3/21, 3/22 – Dansville Redemption Center

· 3/22 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch

· 3/22 – Nutrien Ag Solutions in Cohocton

· 3/22 – 3/24 – Head Start at Dormann Library in Bath

· 3/23 – 3/24 – HealthWorks in Painted Post

· 3/23 – 3/25 – Corning Museum of Glass

· 3/24 – Studio 54 Hair Works in Bath

· 3/24 – Dollar General in Savona

· 3/24 – 3/26 – Watkins Sporting Goods

· 3/25 – Country Pride in Dansville

· 3/26 – Champs in Campbell

· 3/26 – Five Star Bank in Hammondsport

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 9

· 20 – 29 years: 9

· 30 – 39 years: 7

· 40 – 49 years: 8

· 50 – 59 years: 12

· 60 – 69 years: 11

· 70 – 79 years: 3

“Vaccine eligibility has been expanded to include all who are age 30 and over starting tomorrow, March 30th,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Next week, everyone will become eligible in NY. This is great news as we are seeing cases impacting all ages and continuing to spread at a significantly increased rate. Getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible is the best protection available against serious illness and death.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.