Steuben County reports 61 cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 4,552 confirmed cases and 687 active cases.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (9)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning (3)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Erwin (4)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Troupsburg (4)

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Wheeler (3)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Avoca (4)

· Village of Bath (4)

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post (2)

· Village of Wayland (5)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 29 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with Pinecrest Home for Adults in Avoca

· One individual is associated with Maryville Home for Adults in Avoca

· One individual is associated with the Arc of Steuben Home in Wayland

· Three individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant and Sullivan Park

· Two individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO, Corning

· Two individuals are associated with Maple Leaf House, Hornell

· Six individuals are associated with the following schools: Arkport Central School, Corning-Painted Post – Severn Elementary and Erwin Valley Elementary, Bath Central School – Dana Lyon Middle School, Wayland-Cohocton Central School, and Hammondsport Central School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/5, 1/6, 1/9, 1/10 – Troupsburg General Store

· 1/05-1/08, 1/11, 1/12 – Alfred State College

· 1/5-1/9, 1/11, 1/12 – Alstom – Hornell

· 1/6 – Living Waters Church – Hornell

· 1/6 – 1/7 – Wayland Food Mart

· 1/8 – 1/9 – Arc of Schuyler, Canal Street

· 1/8 – 1/9 – Elmira Correctional Facility

· 1/10, 1/12-1/14 – Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

· 1/11 – Siemens – Painted Post

· 1/11 – WellNow Urgent Care – Big Flats

· 1/11 – Laff-A-Lot – Wayland

· 1/11 – 1/12 – Wayland American Legion

· 1/11 – 1/12 – Robert Packer Hospital

· 1/12 – Corning Massage and Wellness

· 1/12 – Wayland Dental

· 1/13 – Planet Fitness – Big Flats

· 1/13 – Bath Police Department

· 1/13 – 1/14 – Bath VA Community Living Center

· 1/13 – 1/14 – Pilot Truck Stop – Kanona

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 5

· 10 – 19 years: 13

· 20 – 29 years: 10

· 30 – 39 years: 10

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 7

· 60 – 69 years: 6

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 80 – 89 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 2

“While we are grateful to have seen three days of lower case counts, the spread of virus in our community is still at a serious level,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please continue to be mindful of the choices you make, especially in social situations, to help reduce new infections.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.