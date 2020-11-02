Steuben County reports 74 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total to 1,178 confirmed cases, 185 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (15)

City of Hornell (5)

Town of Bath

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Caton (3)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (4)

Town of Dansville (3)

Town of Erwin (8)

Town of Fremont

Town of Greenwood (3)

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville (2)

Town of Howard

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg (4)

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Wayland

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of Bath (7)

Village of Riverside (4)

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

25 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

Eight individuals had contact with positives from other counties

Two individuals are employees of American Medical Response in Corning

One individual is an employee of Guthrie Corning Hospital

One individual is an employee of Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Two individuals are employees of the Elmira Correctional Facility

One individual is an employee of Hornell High School

One individual is a student of Hornell Intermediate School

One individual is a student of Hugh Gregg Elementary

One individual is a student of Campbell-Savona Elementary

One individual is an employee of Corning Painted High School

One individual is an employee of the Jasper-Troupsburg School District

One individual is a student of Haverling High School

One individual is a student of and one individual is an employee of Alfred State College

One individual is an employee of Alfred University

One individuals is an employee of Steuben County DSS

One individual is an employee of Allegany Arc

One individual is an employee of the Arc of Steuben

One individual is an employee of Pathways

One individual is an employee of UR Medicine Home Care

One individual is an employee of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats

One individual is an employee of Hobby Lobby in Big Flats

Two individuals are employees of Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building

Four individuals participated in the Trump Train and Rally on October 24

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/21 – Gerow’s Grocery in Painted Post

10/21,10/22 – Haircolor Masters in Painted Post

10/22 Evening – Elk’s Club in Corning

10/23 Morning – Fashion Nails and Beauty Spa in Corning

10/23, 10/27, 10/28 – Silgan Plastics in Penn Yan

10/23, 10/24 – Corning YMCA

10/25 – Dollar Tree in Painted Post

10/25 – Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, PA

10/26 – Boral Building Products in Elkland, PA

10/26, 10/27 – Troupsburg Fire Department

10/26 – 10/28 – Rimco Plastics in Horseheads

10/26 – 10/28 – AutoPlus in Bath

10/26 – 10/28 – Alstom in Hornell

10/26 – 10/30 – Holiday Inn in Elmira

10/28 – 10/30 – Sunrise Restaurant in Dansville

11/2 – Livingston County Health Department

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 4

10 – 19 years: 10

20 – 29 years: 6

30 – 39 years: 16

40 – 49 years: 9

50 – 59 years: 14

60 – 69 years: 12

70 – 79 years: 3

“COVID-19 is still circulating in the area,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To protect your loved ones and slow the spread of COVID-19, you may want to consider getting tested if you feel ill, have participated in any large gatherings recently, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive or work in a location where others have tested positive. Remember, it can take up to 14 days for the virus to develop after exposure, so testing negative shortly after one of the noted activities may not mean you will stay negative.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.