Steuben County reports 74 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday.
This brings the total to 1,178 confirmed cases, 185 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of the:
- City of Corning (15)
- City of Hornell (5)
- Town of Bath
- Town of Cameron
- Town of Campbell (3)
- Town of Caton (3)
- Town of Cohocton
- Town of Corning (4)
- Town of Dansville (3)
- Town of Erwin (8)
- Town of Fremont
- Town of Greenwood (3)
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Hornellsville (2)
- Town of Howard
- Town of Prattsburgh
- Town of Thurston
- Town of Troupsburg (4)
- Town of Tuscarora
- Town of Wayland
- Town of Woodhull
- Village of Addison
- Village of Bath (7)
- Village of Riverside (4)
- Village of South Corning
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 25 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- Eight individuals had contact with positives from other counties
- Two individuals are employees of American Medical Response in Corning
- One individual is an employee of Guthrie Corning Hospital
- One individual is an employee of Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Two individuals are employees of the Elmira Correctional Facility
- One individual is an employee of Hornell High School
- One individual is a student of Hornell Intermediate School
- One individual is a student of Hugh Gregg Elementary
- One individual is a student of Campbell-Savona Elementary
- One individual is an employee of Corning Painted High School
- One individual is an employee of the Jasper-Troupsburg School District
- One individual is a student of Haverling High School
- One individual is a student of and one individual is an employee of Alfred State College
- One individual is an employee of Alfred University
- One individuals is an employee of Steuben County DSS
- One individual is an employee of Allegany Arc
- One individual is an employee of the Arc of Steuben
- One individual is an employee of Pathways
- One individual is an employee of UR Medicine Home Care
- One individual is an employee of Sportsman’s Warehouse in Big Flats
- One individual is an employee of Hobby Lobby in Big Flats
- Two individuals are employees of Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building
- Four individuals participated in the Trump Train and Rally on October 24
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/21 – Gerow’s Grocery in Painted Post
- 10/21,10/22 – Haircolor Masters in Painted Post
- 10/22 Evening – Elk’s Club in Corning
- 10/23 Morning – Fashion Nails and Beauty Spa in Corning
- 10/23, 10/27, 10/28 – Silgan Plastics in Penn Yan
- 10/23, 10/24 – Corning YMCA
- 10/25 – Dollar Tree in Painted Post
- 10/25 – Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, PA
- 10/26 – Boral Building Products in Elkland, PA
- 10/26, 10/27 – Troupsburg Fire Department
- 10/26 – 10/28 – Rimco Plastics in Horseheads
- 10/26 – 10/28 – AutoPlus in Bath
- 10/26 – 10/28 – Alstom in Hornell
- 10/26 – 10/30 – Holiday Inn in Elmira
- 10/28 – 10/30 – Sunrise Restaurant in Dansville
- 11/2 – Livingston County Health Department
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 4
- 10 – 19 years: 10
- 20 – 29 years: 6
- 30 – 39 years: 16
- 40 – 49 years: 9
- 50 – 59 years: 14
- 60 – 69 years: 12
- 70 – 79 years: 3
“COVID-19 is still circulating in the area,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To protect your loved ones and slow the spread of COVID-19, you may want to consider getting tested if you feel ill, have participated in any large gatherings recently, have been in contact with someone who has tested positive or work in a location where others have tested positive. Remember, it can take up to 14 days for the virus to develop after exposure, so testing negative shortly after one of the noted activities may not mean you will stay negative.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.
