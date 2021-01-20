Steuben County reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 30 had contact with known cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 79 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 4,740 confirmed cases, 440 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (11)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Addison (2)

· Town of Avoca (4)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (5)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Greenwood (3)

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby (4)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Howard

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana (3)

· Town of Wayland (3)

· Town of Wayne

· Town of West Union (3)

· Town of Wheeler (2)

· Town of Woodhull (2)

· Village of Avoca (2)

· Village of Bath (5)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of South Corning (3)

· Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 30 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Four individuals are employees of area nursing homes: Corning Center, Hornell Gardens, Steuben Center, and Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant

· One individual is associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

· Two individuals are health care workers at area hospitals

· 10 individuals are associated with the following schools: All Saint’s Academy, Avoca Central, Center Street Elementary, Corning-Painted Post High School, Hammondsport Jr/Sr High School, Haverling High School, Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary, Prattsburgh Central

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/7 – Bar-B-R Farms, Inc. in Andover

· 1/8 – Corning Family Dental

· 1/8 – 1/10, 1/14 – Bath Police Department

· 1/8 – 1/10, 1/14, 1/15, 1/17 – Snap Fitness in Corning

· 1/9 – Wegmans in Corning

· 1/9 – Killbuck Inn in Canisteo

· 1/9 – Grill 1-2-5 at the Radisson in Corning

· 1/9 – 1/17 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/11, 1/12 – Southeast Steuben County Library in Corning

· 1/11, 1/12 – Mercury Corporation in Hammondsport

· 1/11, 1/12 – YMCA in Corning

· 1/11, 1/12 – Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning

· 1/11 – 1/15, 1/18 – Steuben County Office Building

· 1/12 – 1/14 – ProAction in Bath

· 1/13 – Touch of Healing Day Spa in Bath

· 1/13 – Living Waters Church in Hornell

· 1/13, 1/15 – 1/17 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 1/14 – Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill in Corning

· 1/14, 1/15 – J&J Coots Contractors in Bath

· 1/15 – Curtiss-Wright in Wellsville

· 1/15 – Burgers and Beer in Corning

· 1/16 – Ill Eagle Taphouse in Elmira

· 1/16 – 1/19 – Pinnacle Rental Center in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 7

· 20 – 29 years: 13

· 30 – 39 years: 11

· 40 – 49 years: 13

· 50 – 59 years: 12

· 60 – 69 years: 14

· 70 – 79 years: 4

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“Our release today is a strong indicator that COVID is hard to predict,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our numbers have wavered this past week and generally remained lower, but today is high again. This should remind all of us not to relax our commitment to all COVID safety protocols.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.