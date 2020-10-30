Steuben County reports 81st COVID-19 death, 14 new cases

THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the county’s 81st COVID-19 death, a 67-year-old man from the Town of Thurston.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the gentleman who has passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Although we have seen the vast majority of our residents recover from COVID-19, far too many have lost their lives after contracting the virus. Join us in respecting those who have passed by utilizing prevention practices to protect loved ones.”

In addition to the fatality, 14 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,104 confirmed cases, 146 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning

Town of Addison

Town of Corning (2)

Town of Erwin

Town of Hornby

Town of Howard

Town of Jasper

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Wayne

Village of Riverside

Village of Savona

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Four individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of the NYS Police

One individual is an employee of Erwin Valley Elementary School

One individual is an employee of Corning Christian Academy

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/22 – Chemung County Family Court Office

10/25 – Steuben County Annex Building in Bath

10/26, 10/27 – Elmira Corning Regional Airport

10/27 – Care First in Bath

10/27 – 10/29 – Capabilities in Elmira

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

20 – 29 years: 1

30 – 39 years: 3

40 – 49 years: 5

50 – 59 years: 1

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 1

80 – 89 years: 1

“Following prevention practices is so important because you don’t know when and if you could come into contact with someone who does not yet know that they are positive,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Wear your masks. Stay at least six feet away from those outside your household. To protect others, stay home if you’re feeling ill.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.