Steuben County reports 83 cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 4,071 confirmed cases, 719 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (13)

City of Hornell (9)

Town of Addison

Town of Bath (5)

Town of Campbell (6)

Town of Caton (3)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (5)

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin (5)

Town of Fremont

Town of Greenwood

Town of Hartsville

Town of Howard

Town of Lindley (4)

Town of Prattsburgh (3)

Town of Thurston

Town of Tuscarora (2)

Town of Urbana (3)

Town of Wayland (2)

Town of Wayne

Town of Wheeler

Village of Avoca

Village of Bath (3)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Cohocton

Village of Hammondsport

Village of Painted Post (3)

Village of Riverside

Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

25 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Six individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at CET and the Diesel Plant

Four individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

Two individuals are associated with the Bath VA

Three individuals are associated with CASA-Trinity

One individual is associated with the Steuben County Jail

Two individuals are health care workers in area hospitals

Seven individuals are associated with the following schools: Broadway Academy, Addison Central School District, Prattsburgh Central School District, Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School, Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary, Corning-Painted Post High School, William E. Severn Elementary

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/29 – Wegmans in Elmira

12/29 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria

12/30, 12/31, 1/4 – Almond Veterinary Hospital

1/3 – Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill at the Arnot Mall

1/3 – Grace Bible Baptist Church in Bath

1/3 – Beartown Road Alliance Church in Painted Post

1/4 – YMCA in Corning

1/4 – HealthWorks in Painted Post

1/4 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

1/4, 1/5 – Hilliard in Elmira

1/4 – 1/6 – Corning Credit Union Main Branch

1/4, 1/6, 1/7 – Steuben County Mental Health Center in Bath

1/5 – Pathways in Corning

1/5 – Applebee’s in Big Flats

1/4 – 1/7 – Steuben County Office Building

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 10

20 – 29 years: 13

30 – 39 years: 18

40 – 49 years: 10

50 – 59 years: 14

60 – 69 years: 11

70 – 79 years: 3

80 – 89 years: 2

“Today’s report is a slight improvement from yesterday’s numbers, however over 80 cases is still much too high,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We ask that you take personal responsibility for all COVID precautions on a daily basis. Work with us to slow the significant community spread we are continuing to experience.”