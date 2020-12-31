Steuben County reports 85 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 3,493 confirmed cases, 619 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (16)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell (3)

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Corning (3)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (7)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (4)

· Town of Lindley (3)

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Rathbone (3)

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Urbana (2)

· Town of Wayland (5)

· Town of Wayne

· Village of Avoca (4)

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Hammondsport (3)

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post (3)

· Village of Savona (2)

· Village of South Corning (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 31 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Three individuals are employees of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual is associated with the Bath VA

· One individual is associated with Elmira Correctional Facility

· Two individuals are associated with Corning Inc. at Sullivan Park, Big Flats, and the Diesel Plant

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 12/23 – American Legion in Cohocton

· 12/23 – Cameron Manufacturing and Design in Horseheads

· 12/23, 12/24, 12/27 – Tops in Bath

· 12/24 – Journey Center Church in Horseheads

· 12/24, 12/26 – Olive Garden in Big Flats

· 12/26 – McDonald’s in Corning

· 12/26 – Liberty Street Pub in Bath

· 12/27 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

· 12/27, 12/28 – Steuben County Public Safety Building

· 12/28 – Anchor Glass in Elmira

· 12/28 – NYSDEC in Bath

· 12/28 – YMCA in Hornell

· 12/28, 12/29 – Hornell Municipal Airport

· 12/28 – 12/30 – Steuben Rural Electric in Bath

· 12/29 – Head Start in Hornell

· 12/29, 12/30 – Hornell Police Department

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 17

· 30 – 39 years: 16

· 40 – 49 years: 13

· 50 – 59 years: 17

· 60 – 69 years: 7

· 70 – 79 years: 4

· 80 – 89 years: 3

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Sadly, the month of December proved to be the most deadly related to COVID in Steuben County since the pandemic began,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We have been distressed to see the death toll of December top our experience in April when the virus first began surging. For the sake of a healthier 2021, please practice safe and smart behaviors and choices this holiday weekend.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.