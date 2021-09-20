Steuben County reports additional deaths related to COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Monday, the Steuben County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

The Steuben County Public Health Department issued the following information concerning the deaths;

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 199. One individual was a female resident of the Town of Bath who died at the age of 74, and the other was a male resident of Steuben Center who died at the age of 55.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are in a time of high spread, and very sadly, a high number of deaths. We have had triple the number of deaths this month so far in comparison with August. Please do all you can to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

