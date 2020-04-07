Steuben County reports another death related to COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed another death related to COVID-19. This brings the total to 5 fatalities in the county.
The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual
who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to five. The individual was a 67-year-old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area.
“Each death from COVID-19 is a terrible loss for the individual’s family, friends, neighbors, and our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please stay home to save lives.”
All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.