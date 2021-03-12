Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19, as well as the county’s 168th COVID-19 death.

The individual was a 98 year old female resident of the Town of Campbell who died while hospitalized.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the woman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Join us in continuing to protect loved ones by following prevention protocols, including limiting gathering sizes, staying home when ill, obtaining the COVID vaccine when eligible, and wearing masks – particularly around those who are most vulnerable.”

The 10 new cases brings the county’s total to 5,681 confirmed cases, 106 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Jasper

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Three individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is a resident of Steuben Center

· One individual is associated with BOCES Coopers Campus

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 3/6 – 3/8 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 3/8 – VEW in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“With Saint Patrick’s Day coming up next week and celebrations likely planned for this weekend, please remember to celebrate smartly in regards to COVID spread,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations last year contributed greatly to spread in the area, and we hope for different outcomes this year. Keep gatherings small, wear masks in public, social distance, and do not celebrate with others if experiencing any symptoms.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.