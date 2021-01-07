Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 107 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 149th COVID-19 death, a 65-year-old male resident of the Town of Bath.

“Sadly, we are now starting to lose residents before they make it to medical care,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please make sure to seek appropriate medical care when ill, and do not underestimate this virus.”

The county also reported 107 new cases, bringing the total to 3,988 confirmed cases, 722 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (13)

City of Hornell (3)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath (2)

Town of Bradford

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton (3)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (6)

Town of Dansville (3)

Town of Erwin (8)

Town of Fremont (3)

Town of Hornellsville (17)

Town of Howard

Town of Prattsburgh (2)

Town of Pulteney (2)

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Wayland (2)

Town of Woodhull (3)

Village of Addison

Village of Arkport (2)

Village of Avoca

Village of Bath (10)

Village of Canisteo (2)

Village of Cohocton

Village of Painted Post (5)

Village of Riverside

Village of Savona (2)

Village of Wayland (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

29 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Three individuals are residents and one individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

Nine individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building, Erwin, IDM, Diesel Plant and Sullivan Park

Six individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

One individual is associated with the Bath VA

15 individuals are associated with CASA-Trinity

Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Arkport Central School District, Haverling High School, Hornell Intermediate, Hugh Gregg Elementary

Two more individuals visited social clubs: American Legion in Campbell and VFW in Bath – multiple positives have been identified at each location; if you have been to either in the last two weeks monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/24, 12/27, 1/3 – All Saints Parish in Corning

12/27 – 1/3 – Center for Disability Rights in Corning

12/28 – Crystal Lanes in Corning

12/28, 12/29 – Steuben County Office Building

12/29 – Corning Building Company

12/30 – Southern Tier Coal in Woodhull

12/30, 12/31, 1/4 – Journey Fitness in Corning

12/31 – Corning Appliance Corporation

1/2 – Bob Evans in Riverside

1/2, 1/4, 1/5 – Lowe’s in Big Flats

1/3 – Avoca United Methodist Church

1/3, 1/6 – Save a Lot in Bath

1/4 – Station 26 in Cohocton

1/4 – Twin Tiers Eye Care in Bath

1/4 – 1/6 – Corning Museum of Glass

1/5 – 1/7 – Micatu Inc in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 4

10 – 19 years: 8

20 – 29 years: 30

30 – 39 years: 15

40 – 49 years: 12

50 – 59 years: 17

60 – 69 years: 12

70 – 79 years: 5

80 – 89 years: 3

90 – 99 years: 1

“The extreme community spread we are seeing is alarming,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Many positives are linked with workplaces of all kinds. A particular workplace of concern currently is group homes where COVID spreads through both residents and employees quickly.

We all must do everything we can to slow this seemingly unending spread, including to limit travel and quarantine upon return, keep social circles small, and stay home and get tested when ill rather than going to work,”