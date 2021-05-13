Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 16 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 183rd COVID-19 death, a 60-year-old male resident of the Town of Bath.

“Each COVID death is tragic, especially at this stage of the pandemic when there are protective measures available,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We strongly encourage everyone who is able to get a COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”

CDC to say vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors in many instances: AP source

The 16 new brings Steuben County’s total to 6,756 confirmed cases, 173 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Wayland

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Cohocton

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Guthrie offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients 12 and older

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Eight individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Campbell-Savona High School

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 5/9 – Bethel Assembly of God in Bath

· 5/10 – CAF USA in Elmira Heights

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 1

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“The CDC indicated today that those who are fully vaccinated are protected against COVID-19 and should no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in many locations,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “After review, New York State often aligns with CDC guidance. We strongly encourage our residents who are able to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible for their own protection, for the protection of their loved ones and the community, and now for the expected benefit of unmasking soon.”

50% of NY adults are fully vaccinated

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.