Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 20 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its second COVID-19 death this week and its 83rd since the pandemic began.

The latest death was a 64-year-old man from Canisteo who died while hospitalized.

“COVID-19 has cut short the lives of too many Steuben residents,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately, this is another example that age is not an indicator of how severely COVID-19 may impact you. Join us in doing all you can to protect your friends, family, neighbors and the community from this deadly virus.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more recoveries. This brings the total to 1,302 confirmed cases, 154 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (3)

City of Hornell

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Erwin (3)

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Prattsburgh (2)

Town of Thurston

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of Savona

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Two individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

One individual is an employee of NYSDOT in Hornell

One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is a student of Avoca Elementary School

One individual is an employee of Arc of Steuben

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/3 – Coopers Plains Community Church

11/3 Afternoon – Hornell Arts Center

11/3 – 11/5 – Wagner Hardwoods in Cayuta

11/4 – 11/7, 11/9, 11/10 – Kundlas Family Practice

11/5, 11/6 – Vision Hyundai of Canandaigua

11/5, 11/6, 11/9 Evenings – Snap Fitness in Corning

11/6 – St. James Hospital

11/8 – Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath

11/8 – Hammondsport Fire Hall

11/8 – Christ Episcopal Church in Corning

11/9, 11/10 – Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

20 – 29 years: 4

30 – 39 years: 3

40 – 49 years: 4

50 – 59 years: 3

60 – 69 years: 3

70 – 79 years: 1

80 – 89 years: 1

“Remember, everyone should stay home while waiting for test results, especially if they are feeling unwell,” said Public Health Director Smith. “There are two purposes of staying home in between the time a person is tested and when the results come in. One is to validate negative test results by not being potentially exposed to COVID-19 in the time between the test and results. The other purpose is to reduce contacts and not expose others if the test results positive. Let’s take all the possible steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Steuben County.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.