Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 34 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 167th COVID-19 death, a 73-year-old female resident of Corning who died while hospitalized.

The county’s latest death is only their second this month and their 27th this year.

“Sadly, COVID-19 continues to shorten the lives of Steuben residents,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please help us honor those who have passed by taking all precautions to slow further spread.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 34 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 5,640 confirmed cases, 115 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (5)

· City of Hornell (3)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Corning (3)

· Town of Erwin (5)

· Town of Hornby (3)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Addison

· Village of Arkport

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of Painted Post (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 11 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Headquarters and ZV Building

· One individual tested positive after returning from travel out of state

· Two individuals are associated with Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Alfred University, Corning Community College, and D’Youville College

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/23 – 2/27, 3/2, 3/4 – Wegmans in Corning

· 2/25, 2/26 – Arbor Housing and Development in Corning

· 2/27 – Walmart in Hornell

· 3/1 – 3/3 – Advance Auto Parts in Bath

· 3/2 – Rose’s Gym in Hornell

· 3/3 – 3/5 – Pro Action in Bath

· 3/3 – 3/5 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 3/4 – 3/7 – Save a Lot in Elmira

· 3/6 – Rent-A-Center in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 6

· 40 – 49 years: 5

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 5

· 70 – 79 years: 1

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.