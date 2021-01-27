Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 37 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 160th COVID-19 death and 37 new cases.

The individual who passed away was a male resident of Steuben Center who died while hospitalized at the age of 84. Steuben County has now reported 107 nursing home deaths at seven facilities.

“Each death continues to be a tremendous loss for our community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please remain committed to following all COVID prevention strategies to slow the spread.”

With 37 new cases, Steuben County has now reported 4,965 confirmed cases, 321 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell (8)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Wayne

· Village of Bath (3)

· Village of Cohocton (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 16 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at Headquarters

· Three individuals are associated with Alstom

· One individual is associated with a correctional facility outside Steuben County

· Two individuals are employees of area hospitals and one is an employee of a home health agency

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison High School and Dana Lyon Middle School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/19-1/21, 1/23 – Town of Campbell Highway Department

· 1/19-1/22, 1/25 – Community Bank in Hornell

· 1/20, 1/21 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/20-1/22 – HardHat Workforce Solutions

· 1/20-1/24 – Olympia Sports in Hornell

· 1/22 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 1/22 – Bath Electric, Gas and Water Systems

· 1/22, 1/23 – Lowe’s in Hornell

· 1/23 – Wegmans in Hornell

· 1/23 – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

· 1/24 – Corning Museum of Glass

· 1/24 – Hornell Association

· 1/25 – Pathways Day Program in Corning

· 1/25 – Wilbert’s U Pull It in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 5

· 20 – 29 years: 7

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 10

· 50 – 59 years: 4

· 60 – 69 years: 5

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Current spread is highest among home, social and work contacts in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director Smith. “To slow the spread of COVID while gathering in social or work settings, remember the importance of wearing your mask, social distancing, and staying home if feeling unwell. Also remember that if you have been placed under quarantine as a contact and you develop symptoms, you must remain in quarantine for 14 days rather than 10.”