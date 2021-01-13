Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 59 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 154th COVID-19 death, a 75 year old female resident of the Village of Cohocton who died while hospitalized.

“COVID has taken the lives of far too many Steuben residents, and put even more in the hospitals,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It is imperative during this time of high spread that we all recognize how dangerous this virus can be and that we do everything we can to protect our loved ones.”

The county also reported that 59 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 4,431 confirmed cases, 717 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (6)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Erwin (4)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Howard

· Town of Prattsburgh (3)

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Urbana (2)

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Arkport (2)

· Village of Avoca (4)

· Village of Bath (3)

· Village of Canisteo (5)

· Village of Cohocton (3)

· Village of Riverside

· Village of South Corning

· Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 24 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

· One individual is associated with the Steuben County Jail

· One individual is associated with Corning, Inc. at the ZD Plant

· One individual is associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

· Three individuals are health care workers in area hospitals

· Six individuals returned from travel outside the state

· Five individuals are associated with the following schools: Bradford Central School, Dansville Central School, Horseheads Central School District, and Horseheads Middle School, Finger Lakes Community College

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/1, 1/3 – 1/5 – 7-Eleven in Wayland

· 1/4 – Stony Brook State Park in Dansville

· 1/5 – 1/8 – Alstom in Hornell

· 1/5, 1/6, 1/8 – Hair Styling by Donna in Bath

· 1/6 – American Legion in Arkport

· 1/6 – 1/8 – Pelham Electric in Bath

· 1/7, 1/8 – Friendly Dodge in Penn Yan

· 1/8 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 1/8 – Main Street Hair and Nails in Hammondsport

· 1/9 – Elks Lodge in Bath

· 1/9 – Pinecrest Home for Adults in Avoca

· 1/11 – Town of Lindley Highway Department

· 1/11, 1/12 – Center for Disability Rights in Corning

· 1/11 – 1/13 – Keuka Lake Vineyards in Hammondsport

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 11

· 30 – 39 years: 6

· 40 – 49 years: 6

· 50 – 59 years: 12

· 60 – 69 years: 6

· 70 – 79 years: 6

· 80 – 89 years: 6

“Today’s numbers do not indicate a trend yet,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “It would be wonderful if we are beginning to see the start of a sustained decline in cases, but only time will tell. Please do everything you can to make these numbers and lower the norm: wash your hands, wear a mask, limit your social gatherings, and get tested and stay home when ill.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.