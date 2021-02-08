Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 70 new cases since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Seventy new cases of COVID-19 and a COVID-19 death have been reported in Steuben County.

The individual who passed away was a male resident of the Town of Wheeler who died while hospitalized at the age of 63.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 163 and the number of active cases to 256.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed this weekend,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Thankfully, COVID case counts have decreased over the last couple weeks, but the virus still remains a serious threat to our community. Please do all you can to protect others in our community.”

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (14)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Addison (2)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Bath (4)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (3)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Prattsburgh (3)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Wayne

· Town of West Union

· Town of Wheeler

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Arkport (2)

· Village of Bath (7)

· Village of Canisteo (3)

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of South Corning

· Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 25 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with the Groveland Correctional Facility

· Three individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

· Three individuals are associated with area home health agencies

· Eight individuals are associated with the following schools: All Saint’s Academy, Arkport Central, Avoca Central, Corning-Painted Post High School, VEW Primary school, Wayland-Cohocton

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/25 – 171 Cedar Arts in Corning

· 1/29 – 2/1 – T&R Towing in Bath

· 1/29, 2/1 – 2/4 – NYSEG in Montour Falls

· 1/31 – Spotlight Theater in Hornell: The Croods: A New Age at 5:00 pm

· 1/31 – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

· 1/31 – 2/4 – First Baptist Church of Avoca

· 2/1 – Glove House Inc.

· 2/1, 2/2 – Owl Homes in Bath

· 2/1 – 2/3 – PaneLogic in Corning

· 2/1 – 2/3 – Simmons Rockwell in Bath

· 2/1, 2/3, 2/7 – Spectrum in Horseheads

· 2/1 – 2/5 – Steuben County Office Building

· 2/2, 2/4 – Corning YMCA

· 2/3 – Studio 12 Hair Design in Arkport

· 2/3 – Wild Ginger in Corning

· 2/3 – 2/5 – Bombardier Transportation in Kanona

· 2/3 – 2/6 – Corning Museum of Glass

· 2/4 – VFW in Corning

· 2/4, 2/5 – R&M Restaurant in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 5

· 10 – 19 years: 8

· 20 – 29 years: 11

· 30 – 39 years: 10

· 40 – 49 years: 7

· 50 – 59 years: 11

· 60 – 69 years: 11

· 70 – 79 years: 7

“With the addition of those with comorbidities being added to the list of those eligible for the vaccine starting next Monday, the majority of Steuben County’s population will be eligible,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Unfortunately, the vaccine supply provided to the health department on a weekly basis can only reach .2% of the population. Based on current allocations from New York State, it will take months to vaccinate those who are currently eligible. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community; we are working as hard as we can to vaccinate our community and are strongly advocating for more supply. Information on vaccination clinics will be advertised on our social media and website when available.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.