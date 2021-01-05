Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 83 new cases; more cases at Steuben County jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, bringing the county’s death toll to 147.

The recent case was a 65-year-old man from the Village of Addison who died while hospitalized. The average age of a COVID-19 victim in Steuben County his approximately 80-years-old with ages ranging between 39 and 102.

The new cases reported on Tuesday brings the total to 3,793 confirmed cases, 618 of which are currently active.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

City of Corning (14)

City of Hornell (7)

Town of Bath (8)

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Canisteo (2)

Town of Caton (2)

Town of Corning (4)

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin (6)

Town of Fremont

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville (4)

Town of Lindley

Town of Prattsburgh (4)

Town of Rathbone (4)

Town of Thurston

Town of Troupsburg

Town of Urbana (2)

Village of Bath (3)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Cohocton (3)

Village of Hammondsport (2)

Village of North Hornell

Village of Painted Post (2)

Village of Riverside

Village of Savona

Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

21 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Three are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant and Sullivan Park

Four individuals are employees of nursing homes: Steuben Center and Taylor Health

Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Hornell High School and North Hornell Elementary

Seven individuals are associated with the Steuben County Jail

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/21 – 12/23 – CAF USA in Elmira Heights

12/23, 12/28-12/31, 1/2 – Dickson’s Environmental Services, Inc. in Bath

12/24, 12/26 – Home Depot in Painted Post

12/25 – First Baptist Church in Painted Post

12/27 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

12/27 – 1/1 – Corning Appliance Corporation

12/28, 12/29 – ServU Federal Credit Union in Painted Post

12/29 – Lashing Out in Hornell

12/29 – Primp in Corning

12/29 – 12/31, 1/2 – Williams Toyota in Horseheads

12/30, 12/31 – NYSDOT in Bath

12/30, 12/31 – Tavern Restaurant in Penn Yan

12/30, 12/31 – Whistle Stop Laundry in Hornell

12/30, 1/1 – Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill at Arnot Mall

12/31 – Manufacturing Automation Systems in Painted Post

12/31 Evening – Paddy’s Pub and Grill in Hornell

12/31 Evening – Old Mill Inn in Alfred Station

12/31 – 1/3 – The Office Pool & Libations in Corning

1/1 – Bob Evans in Riverside

1/1, 1/2 – Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Corning

1/1, 1/2 – Chemung County Highway Department

1/2 – AIM Independent Living Center in Corning

1/4 – TTA in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 3

10 – 19 years: 3

20 – 29 years: 17

30 – 39 years: 15

40 – 49 years: 10

50 – 59 years: 17

60 – 69 years: 14

70 – 79 years: 3

80 – 89 years: 1

“Our biggest areas of spread continue to be through social gatherings, family contacts and workplaces,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let’s all resolve to fight the spread of COVID through mask wearing, social distancing, washing our hands, and keeping our social circles small at this time.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.