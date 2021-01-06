Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, 88 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 148th COVID-19 death and 88 new cases.

The county’s most recent death was a female resident of the Town of Campbell who died at the age of 92.

“We have lost another member of our community today to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Every loss is tragic and discouraging as we continue the fight to stop the spread. Please continue to fight with us.”

The 88 new cases brings the total to 3,881 confirmed cases, 669 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (8)

City of Hornell (10)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath (4)

Town of Bradford

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Canisteo (3)

Town of Caton (4)

Town of Cohocton (3)

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Erwin (9)

Town of Fremont (2)

Town of Hornby

Town of Howard

Town of Lindley (4)

Town of Thurston

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Urbana (2)

Town of Wayland (7)

Town of Wheeler (3)

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Addison

Village of Bath (5)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Cohocton

Village of North Hornell

Village of Painted Post

Village of Wayland (5)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

25 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Five individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building, Erwin, IDM, and Sullivan Park

Two individuals are associated with the Bath VA

One individual is a resident of Steuben Center

One individual is associated with a correctional facility outside Steuben

One individual is associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

One individual is associated with Pathways

11 individuals are health care workers

One individual is associated with North Hornell Elementary

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/26, 12/27, 12/29 – 1/1, 1/4 – 1/6 – Corning Police Department

12/28 – Corning Community Food Pantry

12/28 – 12/31, 1/1, 1/2, 1/4 – Simmons Rockwell in Bath

12/29 – Wegmans in Corning

12/29 Soul Full Cup in Corning

12/29, 12/30 – Corning Youth Center

12/29, 1/1 – Casa Trinity in Hornell

12/30 – 54 Fitness in Bath

12/30 – Bob Evans in Riverside

12/31 – Dansville Collision

12/31 – Wild Ginger in Corning

12/31 – Steuben County Public Safety Building

1/1 – Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Corning

1/4 – Acorn Market in Addison

1/4 – Keuka Medical Commons in Bath

1/6 – Maurice’s in Hornell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 10

20 – 29 years: 11

30 – 39 years: 11

40 – 49 years: 13

50 – 59 years: 18

60 – 69 years: 13

70 – 79 years: 5

80 – 89 years: 4

90 – 99 years: 1

“Our numbers continue to rise at an unsustainable rate,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “A portion of our cases today are health care workers who are exposed more often than the general public, but it is also concerning for the vulnerable population they may serve and come into contact with. Please heighten your focus on slowing the spread and show great care in your personal choices.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.