Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Absolut Care, 18 new cases in the county

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the sixth COVID-19 death at Absolut Care Three Rivers in five days.

The resident was a 92-year-old man who died while hospitalized and the seventh resident from the facility to pass away from COVID-19.

Steuben County has now had 90 COVID-19 deaths, 71 of which have been in nursing homes (Absolut Care, Corning Center, Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, and Harriet Taylor).

“It is heartbreaking when a loved one dies alone without seeing family recently – this is the reality of COVID deaths,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Do your part to ensure that you are not a link in the chain that leads to our most vulnerable population contracting COVID. Wear a mask. Social distance. Keep your social circles small.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 18 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,569 confirmed cases, 245 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (3)

Town of Addison

Town of Bath

Town of Campbell

Town of Erwin

Town of Lindley (2)

Town of Prattsburgh

Village of Addison (2)

Village of Bath (4)

Village of Painted Post (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Five individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of Corning Center

Four individuals are employees of Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

One individual is a student of the Dana Lyon Middle School

One individual is an employee of the Bath DMV

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/10 Afternoon – Amelia Davis Salon in Corning

11/11 – Shearing Shed in Painted Post

11/11 – Enterprise Products in Watkins Glen

11/13, 11/15, 11/16 – Wegmans in Corning

11/15 – Grace Community Church in Pulteney

11/16 Lunch – Applebee’s in Big Flats

11/18 – Fox Auto Group in Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

10 – 19 years: 1

20 – 29 years: 2

30 – 39 years: 4

40 – 49 years: 4

50 – 59 years: 1

60 – 69 years: 1

70 – 79 years: 2

80 – 89 years: 1

90 – 99 years: 2

“Today’s information indicates continued community spread as well as transmission from positives to contacts. This can only occur if individuals are not complying with and following all COVID safety protocols,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Cases will continue to increase with holiday gatherings if we all do not keep our gatherings small, wear masks, and socially distance.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.