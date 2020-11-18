Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Absolut Care; 32 new cases in the county

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An 82-year-old male resident at Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post has died of COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Absolut Care has had 5 of Steuben County’s 88 COVID-19 deaths, all since early November.

“We continue to experience profound loss with every Steuben resident who passes due to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We recognize the value that each life has contributed to the community, and mourn with the families over the loss they have to endure.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total to 1,532 confirmed cases, 255 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (2)

Town of Addison

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath (4)

Town of Cameron (3)

Town of Campbell

Town of Corning (2)

Town of Erwin (10)

Town of Greenwood

Town of Lindley

Town of Pulteney

Town of Wayland

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Arkport

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Two individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

Nine individuals are residents of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of the Broad Acres Nursing Home

Three individuals are linked with Pathways

One individual is a student of the Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School

One individual is a student of the Alternative School for Math and Science

One individual is a student of Alfred State College

One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at the Decker Building

One individual traveled to a state with high rates of infection

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/6 – Countryside Propane in Campbell

11/9, 11/10, 11/12, 11/16 – 11/18 – Steuben County Office Building

11/10 – 11/13, 11/16, 11/17 – Birnie Bus Service, Inc. in Painted Post

11/11 – Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill in Corning

11/13 – Simmons Rockwell in Bath

11/17 – Noyes Memorial Hospital

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

10 – 19 years: 2

20 – 29 years: 3

30 – 39 years: 4

40 – 49 years: 8

50 – 59 years: 2

60 – 69 years: 1

70 – 79 years: 4

80 – 89 years: 4

90 – 99 years: 2

≥ 100 years: 2

“COVID-19 may exist unknowingly at your work, social gatherings, or in local establishments you visit,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Because you can encounter COVID-19 in so many places, it is imperative that you wear your mask and keep your social distance to prevent the spread. If you are feeling ill, even just with cold-like symptoms, stay home and get tested so that you do not unintentionally share COVID-19 with others.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.