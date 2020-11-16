Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Absolut Care; 55 new cases in the county

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 85th COVID-19 case, a 96-year-old female who lived at Absolut Care Three Rivers.

This death is the second at Absolut Care Three Rivers and the 66th nursing home heath in the county.

“It is heartbreaking to see more deaths related to COVID-19 infiltrating a nursing home,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let’s utilize all prevention strategies in our daily lives at home, work or play to keep the most vulnerable in our community safe.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported that 55 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday.

This brings the total to 1,478 confirmed cases, 223 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (7)

City of Hornell (2)

Town of Addison

Town of Avoca (2)

Town of Bath (2)

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell (6)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (4)

Town of Dansville

Town of Erwin (6)

Town of Hornellsville (3)

Town of Howard (2)

Town of Lindley (4)

Town of Rathbone (2)

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Wheeler

Village of Addison (3)

Village of Bath (3)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Hammondsport

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Six individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is a resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

One individual is an employee of Brookdale Senior Living in Painted Post

One individual is an employee of Elcor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

One individual is an employee of Wellsville Manor Care Center

One individual is an employee of Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

One individual is an employee of St. Joseph’s Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility

Nine individuals are linked with Pathways

Two individuals are employees of EDC Management in Corning

Three individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: two at Sullivan Park, one at the Diesel Plant

One individual traveled to a state with high rates of infection

One individual is a student of RIT

One individual is a student of Canisteo-Greenwood

One individual is a student of the Tuscarora Elementary School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/2- 11/6, 11/9 – Corning Natural Gas

11/3 – 11/6, 11/9 – Swan Morss Insurance in Corning

11/4 – Bob Evans in Riverside

11/5 Evening – Applebee’s in Painted Post

11/5, 11/7 – Marte’s Hair Boutique

11/7 Lunch – Texas Café in Hornell

11/8 Evening – Crystal Lanes in Corning

11/9 Afternoon – Michael John’s Mini Market & Deli in Hornell

11/9 – Twin Tier Women’s Health Team in Elmira

11/9 – Medical Service Company in Hornell

11/9 Evening – Grill 1-2-5 at the Radisson Hotel in Corning

11/10 Lunch – Pizza D in Bath

11/9, 11/10 – Institute for Human Services in Bath

11/9, 11/10 – Maple City Physical Therapy in Hornell

11/9, 11/10 – K. Rae Salon and Spa in Corning

11/9, 11/11 – Friendly Dodge in Penn Yan

11/9 – 11/11 – Genesee Valley Ford in Avon

11/10 – Encore Tanning in Painted Post

11/11, 11/12, 11/14 – Market Street Brewing Company in Corning

11/12 – Steuben County Office Building

11/12, 11/13 – Land O’ Lakes Plant in Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 5

20 – 29 years: 9

30 – 39 years: 13

40 – 49 years: 3

50 – 59 years: 12

60 – 69 years: 8

70 – 79 years: 1

80 – 89 years: 1

90 – 99 years: 1

“Cases are not decreasing like we hoped to see,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Now is not the time to give up being diligent. We have a tremendous community, and we need to continue working collectively by utilizing basic prevention strategies and being mindful about risky behaviors that can spread COVID-19.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.