Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Absolut Care, fifth death in four days

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A 92-year-old resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers has died of COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Steuben County has now reported 89 COVID-19 deaths, the last five of which have been residents of Absolut Care. The facility has had six COVID-19 deaths reported by the health department since Nov. 9.

According to numbers provided by the health department, 70 of Steuben County’s 89 COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents at Absolut Care, Hornell Gardens, Corning Center, Harriet Taylor, and Elderwood at Hornell.

“It can be particularly hard for families who experience loss going into the holiday season,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Keep those who have lost loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and honor the lives of those who have passed by doing everything you can to protect our community.”

In addition to the fatality, 19 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,551 confirmed cases, 253 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning

Town of Avoca

Town of Greenwood

Town of Lindley

Town of Troupsburg (2)

Town of Urbana (2)

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Bath (4)

Village of Canisteo (2)

Village of Painted Post

Village of North Hornell

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

According to the health department, “this is the first day in recent memory where none of the new cases were quarantined by Public Health as contacts to known Steuben positives.”

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

One individual is a resident of Elderwood at Hornell

Two individuals are employees of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

One individual is an employee of Pathways

One individual is a student of Glenn Curtiss Elementary School

One individual is an employee of the Hammondsport Central School District

One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/11, 11/12 – Clarity Wellness Community

11/14 – Bath Ambulance Corporation

11/14 – Hope Church in Riverside

11/15 – Coopers Plains Community Church

11/16, 11/17 – Auto Plus Auto Parts in Hornell

11/17 Lunch – Texas Hot in Wellsville

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 1 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 1

20 – 29 years: 2

30 – 39 years: 4

40 – 49 years: 2

50 – 59 years: 3

60 – 69 years: 3

80 – 89 years: 2

90 – 99 years: 1

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.