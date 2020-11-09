Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Absolut Care Three Rivers; 36 new cases in the county

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An 89-year-old resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post has died from COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The resident’s death is the first known COVID-19 death at Absolut Care Three Rivers and the 82nd COVID-19 death in the county.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the friends and family of the gentleman who has passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID-19 continues to spread in Steuben County, and we must all take every precaution available to protect our most vulnerable.”

Steuben County also reported 36 new positive cases since Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 146 and the number of confirmed cases to 1,282.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (4)

City of Hornell (2)

Town of Bath (4)

Town of Campbell (2)

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (4)

Town of Erwin (2)

Town of Greenwood

Town of Jasper

Town of Lindley

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Thurston

Town of Urbana

Town of Woodhull (2)

Village of Addison (3)

Village of Arkport (2)

Village of Bath

Village of North Hornell

Village of Savona

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

5 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

7 individuals had contact with positives from other counties

One individual works for the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office

One individual traveled to another state with high rates of positivity

One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

One individual is a resident of Corning Center

One individual is a resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of Absolut Care Three Rivers

One individual is an employee of the AIM Center for Independent Living

Two individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: one at Sullivan Park, one at Big Flats

One individual is a student of Hornell High School

Two individuals are linked with Pathways

One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/28 – BellaCapelli Hair Craft in Corning

10/29 – 10/31, 11/2 – 11/7 – P & J’s in Elkland, PA

10/30 Afternoon – American Legion in Addison

10/30, 10/31, 11/2 – C&N Bank in Elkland, PA

10/30, 11/2, 11/3 – Chemung County Public Defender’s Office

10/31 Morning, Afternoon, Evening – St. Mary’s in Corning

11/1 Morning – Enterprise at Fox’s Auto Group in Painted Post

11/1 Lunch – Olive Garden in Big Flats

11/2 – First Heritage Federal Credit Union in Painted Post

11/2 – DJ’s Flamingo in Bath

11/2, 11/3 – Arkport Post Office

11/2, 11/3 – Williams Honda in Big Flats

11/2, 11/4 – Steuben County Highway Department Equipment Shop

11/2 – 11/5 – Vision Hyundai of Canandaigua

11/3 Morning – Union Hall in Corning

11/3 Morning and Evening – Campbell Town Hall

11/3 Afternoon – American Legion in Campbell

11/3 Evening – Kanona Fire Hall

11/3 Evening – Bath Baptist Church

11/3 Evening – Crystal Lanes in Corning

11/3, 11/4 – Homes Reflecting You by Sheri in Bath

11/3 – 11/6 – Ready, Set, Grow Childcare Center in Corning

11/4, 11/5 – Steuben County Office Building

11/5 Evening – Applebee’s in Painted Post

11/6 Dinner – Buffalo Wild Wings in Horseheads

11/7 Lunch – Charleys Philly Steaks in Big Flats

11/7 Lunch – Firehouse Subs in Ithaca

11/7 Afternoon – Oak’s Sports Bar in Corning

11/7 Evening – Slammin’ Jammin’ BBQ in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

10 – 19 years: 1

20 – 29 years: 10

30 – 39 years: 6

40 – 49 years: 5

50 – 59 years: 4

60 – 69 years: 4

70 – 79 years: 4

80 – 89 years: 1

90 – 99 years: 1

“On our call with local hospital systems this morning, it was shared that bed capacity is running low due to COVID-19 admissions in the area,” said Public Health Director Smith. “We currently have Steuben positives in their 30s to their 90s who are hospitalized. It is so important to limit social gatherings at this time, because these events lend to spread more readily. You could be lucky and not feel too ill with COVID-19, or you could end up in the hospital at any age – none of us know which way COVID could impact you specifically. Utilize all prevention strategies so that our hospitals are available for those who need care, COVID-related or otherwise.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.