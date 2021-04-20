Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, rise in cases among children

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting its 172nd COVID-19 death, a 73-year-old man from the City of Corning who died at the hospital.

The death is Steuben County’s third this week.

“It’s still a shock to learn of any COVID death,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the gentleman that has passed. Let’s all do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID in the community and protect our most vulnerable, including wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated, and staying home when ill.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department is also reporting that 24 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 6,363 confirmed cases, 181 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath (7)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Urbana

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual returned from travel outside New York

· Five individuals are associated with Snell Farm Children’s Center

· Four individuals are associated with Corning-Painted Post High School and Hammondsport Central School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/15 – Empire Livestock in Bath

· 4/16 – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

· 4/16 – ProAction of Steuben & Yates in Bath

· 4/16, 4/18 – Dormann Library in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 11

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 6

· 70 – 79 years: 3

“Steuben County is currently experiencing COVID clusters in youth, and we have had three deaths since the weekend in adults,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID-19 still remains a threat and is spreading throughout the county. Please do all you can to slow the spread and protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.