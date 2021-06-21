Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, three new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting the county’s 187th COVID-19 death, a male resident of the Village of Bath who died at the age of 87.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are extremely saddened to continue to be reporting deaths related to COVID over a year after the pandemic first started. How the virus impacts one resident over another is truly unpredictable. Please continue to use good prevention strategies even as cases are extremely low.”

The county also announced that three Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since their last update on Thursday. This brings the total to 6,946 confirmed cases, 15 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· Town of Bath

· Town of Lindley

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 6/14 – 6/17 – ProAction Program at Dormann Library, Bath

· 6/16 – Subway in Walmart, Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 20 – 29 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 1

“The extremely low number of COVID cases in Steuben County is very welcome,” said Smith. “We still encourage people to get tested if they experience any of the COVID symptoms, especially if unvaccinated. Also, those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to use good prevention strategies to protect themselves and others, keeping the spread low.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.