Steuben County reports COVID-19 deaths, 51 new cases

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths and 51 new cases as the county surpassed 100 deaths on Tuesday.

One of the deaths was a female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers who died at the age of 78. One individual was a female resident of the Town of Erwin who was in Elcor for short term rehab and died while hospitalized at age 91.

Steuben County now has 101 fatalities and 1,909 confirmed cases, 286 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (17)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell (2)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Greenwood

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Howard (2)

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland (3)

· Town of West Union

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Bath (6)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of Painted Post (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Six individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· Five individuals had contact with positives from other counties

· Nine individuals are residents of Corning Center

· One individual is an employee of Corning Center

· Six individuals are employees of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· Two individuals are employees of Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Jones Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of American Medical Response in Corning

· One individual is an employee of the Corning-Painted Post High School

· One individual is an employee of the Corning-Painted Post Middle School

· One individual is an employee of the Penn Yan Middle School

· Two individuals returned from states with high rates of infection

· Two individuals visited the Corning Moose in the last two weeks when other positives have been identified

· One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/23 – Addison Youth Center

· 11/23, 11/24 – Corning Data

· 11/28 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria in Corning

· 11/29 – The Bridge Wesleyan Church in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 8

· 40 – 49 years: 5

· 50 – 59 years: 11

· 60 – 69 years: 10

· 70 – 79 years: 5

· 90 – 99 years: 2

“Breaking one hundred deaths is a marker we never anticipated when this began,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are heartbroken over the loss of each and every resident over the last eight months. We often hear comments that the majority of cases recover from COVID, and while that’s true, over five percent of our positives have passed because of this deadly virus. We urge our community to take the rapid spread seriously so we can lessen the loss going forward.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.