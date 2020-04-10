Steuben County reports fifth Hornell nursing home death, 8th COVID-19 fatality in the county

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports that a 79-year-old male nursing home resident in the Hornell area has died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to eight and the number of known nursing home deaths in the Hornell area to five.

Multiple COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Hornell Gardens and cases have been reported confirmed by leaders at Elderwood in Hornell. Forty-six cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Health Department on Friday, all of which are connected to a single nursing home in Hornell.

Hornell Gardens CEO declined to comment earlier this week when asked about the deaths.

It is unknown at this time where the 79-year-old man lived.

“It is a difficult responsibility to have to report a growing number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let’s all protect our loved ones now by staying home and only congregating with those we live with, so that in the future we can all come together again.”