1  of  2
Breaking News
Mass COVID-19 outbreak at Hornell nursing home Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter

Steuben County reports fifth Hornell nursing home death, 8th COVID-19 fatality in the county

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports that a 79-year-old male nursing home resident in the Hornell area has died from COVID-19.  This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to eight and the number of known nursing home deaths in the Hornell area to five.

Multiple COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Hornell Gardens and cases have been reported confirmed by leaders at Elderwood in Hornell. Forty-six cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Health Department on Friday, all of which are connected to a single nursing home in Hornell.

Hornell Gardens CEO declined to comment earlier this week when asked about the deaths.

It is unknown at this time where the 79-year-old man lived.

“It is a difficult responsibility to have to report a growing number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “Let’s all protect our loved ones now by staying home and only congregating with those we live with, so that in the future we can all come together again.”    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator