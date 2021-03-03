Steuben County reports first COVID-19 death since mid-February

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 166th COVID-19 death, the first reported since the second week of February.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 166. The individual was a 50 year old male resident of the Town of Campbell who died while hospitalized.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We have had far too many deaths in our small community, and it’s particularly heartbreaking to see lives cut short by COVID-19.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported that 14 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,573 confirmed cases, 101 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (2)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Hornby (2)

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Village of Bath (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Eight individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Corning-Painted Post High School and VEW Primary

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/24 – 2/26 – Siemens Energy in Painted Post

· 2/26 – Norfolk Southern in Painted Post

· 2/26 – The Wooden Nickel in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 30 – 39 years: 2

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 5

“We appreciate the work the community has put into helping to stabilize our numbers,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Continuing to follow all COVID safety protocols and getting vaccinated when able have driven our numbers downward. Let’s all keep up the good work!”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.