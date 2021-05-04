Steuben County reports five COVID-19 deaths following death certificate review

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting five additional COVID-19 deaths following the review of recent death certificate data.

According to the health department, the five individuals had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and had COVID listed as a cause of death on their death certificates. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 182.  The demographics of the individuals are as follows:

·         Female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers, age 81

·         Female resident of the City of Hornell, age 89

·         Male resident of the Town of Bath, age 86

·         Male resident of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center, age 75

·         Female resident of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center, age 87

“We are very saddened to learn of even more Steuben deaths that were a result of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “A medical professional documented COVID-19 as being a contributing cause to these deaths, which is why they are being reported at this time.”

Vaccinations increasing while COVID-19 infections decrease statewide, according to Gov. Cuomo

According to data compiled from the Steuben County Public Health Department, approximately 61.5 percent of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents.

The average age of a COVID-19 victim in the county is approximately 78-years-old, with ages ranging from 39-102.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator