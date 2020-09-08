Steuben County reports five new cases of COVID-19, some linked to stores and travel

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported five new COVID-19 cases involving Steuben County residents.

This brings the total to 335 confirmed cases, 10 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the City of Corning, Town of Hornby, Town of Jasper, and Village of Wayland.

This news comes after the county reported its 43rd COVID-19 death, their first since late May.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate one of the individuals:

· Is a resident of a Corning-area nursing home,

· Is linked with a previously reported positive,

· Returned from a state with high rates of infection where they participated in an event that resulted in many positives

The investigations also found that the individuals visited the following locations within the timeframe:

· 9/3/20 – Save a Lot in Elmira

· 9/3/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning

· 9/3/20 Afternoon – First Heritage drive through in Painted Post

· 9/3/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

· 9/4/20 Morning – Save a Lot in Dansville

· 9/4/20 Afternoon – Tops in Dansville

· 9/5/20 Afternoon – Applebee’s in Painted Post

“With this uptick in cases, it is critically important that we continue to follow prevention methods to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “If prevention strategies are not followed, there is a higher potential for cases to surge as schools reopen and more businesses end their virtual work practices when we know COVID-19 is still present in the community.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.