Steuben County reports four COVID-19 deaths, 164 new cases since Thursday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported four COVID-19 deaths and 164 cases since Dec. 24.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 136 with 3,262 confirmed cases and 589 active cases.

Three individuals who passed away were female residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, ages 81, 88, and 90. One individual was a community member from the Village of Wayland who died while hospitalized at the age of 42.

“The toll of COVID-19 does not discriminate by demographics, such as age,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Over the holiday weekend, our community has lost seniors and a woman in the prime of her life. The sorrow we feel for their family and friends cannot be adequately expressed. Please honor their legacy by following public health protocols.”

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

City of Corning (17)

City of Hornell (14)

Town of Avoca (2)

Town of Bath (11)

Town of Bradford (6)

Town of Cameron (2)

Town of Campbell (5)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (7)

Town of Dansville (2)

Town of Erwin (15)

Town of Fremont

Town of Greenwood (5)

Town of Hartsville

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville (6)

Town of Howard (2)

Town of Jasper

Town of Prattsburgh (4)

Town of Pulteney (2)

Town of Thurston (2)

Town of Troupsburg (2)

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Urbana (6)

Town of Wayland (7)

Town of Wayne (5)

Town of West Union

Town of Wheeler (2)

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison (2)

Village of Arkport

Village of Avoca (2)

Village of Bath (5)

Village of Canisteo (4)

Village of Cohocton (3)

Village of Hammondsport (3)

Village of North Hornell (4)

Village of Painted Post (5)

Village of Riverside

Village of South Corning

Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

25 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Two individuals are residents of nursing homes: Taylor Health and Corning Center

One individual is a student and six individuals are employees of the following schools: Haverling High School Frederick Carder Elementary Corning Painted Post Middle School Corning Painted Post School District Hammondsport School District GST BOCES



Six individuals are associated with the Erwin Child & Family Center

Two individuals are associated with Hornell Children’s Home Day Care

Two individuals are associated with Family Life in Bath

Four individuals are associated with the Finger Lakes DDSO

Five individuals are associated with Groveland Correctional Facility

Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.

Eight individuals are associated with the Steuben County Jail

Two individuals are employees of local hospitals

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

12/15, 12/16, 12/22, 12/23 – American Legion in Hammondsport

12/15 – 12/18, 12/21, 12/22 – Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier in Corning

12/17, 12/18 – Armstrong in Addison

12/18 – Steuben ARC in Bath

12/18 – Journey Fitness in Corning

12/18 – 12/20 – American Legion in Canisteo

12/18, 12/21, 12/22 – Bob Johnson GM in Leroy

12/18, 12/21, 12/22 – Corning Museum of Glass

12/19 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

12/19 – The Max in Hornell

12/19 – RBI Sports Pub in Hornell

12/20 – St. Ann’s in Hornell

12/20 – Christian Life Baptist Church in Corning

12/20 – All Saints Parish in Corning

12/20 – United Methodist Church in Wayland

12/20 – Elmira Community Center

12/20 – Tavern Restaurant in Penn Yan

12/20 – 12/24 – Wegmans in Elmira

12/20 – 12/23 – Knights of Columbus in Hornell – multiple positives, if you have been there monitor for symptoms and get tested

12/20, 12/23 – Bath Police Department

12/21 – Nine Elephants in Corning

12/21 Evening – The Sandlot in Corning

12/21 – Hornell Association

12/21 – AMVETS in Hornell

12/21, 12/22 – T&R Towing in Bath

12/21, 12/22 – The Cuttery Salon in Hornell

12/21, 12/22 – ServU Federal Credit Union in Hornell

12/21 or 12/22 – Stephanie’s Restaurant in Bath

12/21, 12/23 – MacDonald Health Center in Woodhull

12/21, 12/23 – Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake

12/21 – 12/23 – Around the Corner Catering in Pulteney

12/22 – 12/24 – Tops in Bath

12/22 – Wilkins RV in Bath

12/22 – YMCA in Hornell

12/22 – Texas Hot in Wellsville

12/22 – Moose Club in Dansville

12/14 – 12/17, 12/22 – Steuben County Office Building

12/23 – 54 Fitness in Bath

12/23 – Dunkin Donuts in Corning

12/24 – Bob Evans in Riverside

12/24 – Edger Enterprises in Elmira Heights

12/26 – Corning Building Company in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 8

10 – 19 years: 14

20 – 29 years: 25

30 – 39 years: 24

40 – 49 years: 22

50 – 59 years: 28

60 – 69 years: 26

70 – 79 years: 13

80 – 89 years: 4

“Although the vaccine has started to be administered in phases, it is not yet available to the public at large,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The vaccine is expected to help with slowing the spread of COVID once enough of the population is protected, but right now is not the time to let your guard down or become lax in following the prevention protocols.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.