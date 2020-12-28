Steuben County reports four COVID-19 deaths, 164 new cases since Thursday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported four COVID-19 deaths and 164 cases since Dec. 24.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 136 with 3,262 confirmed cases and 589 active cases.
Three individuals who passed away were female residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, ages 81, 88, and 90. One individual was a community member from the Village of Wayland who died while hospitalized at the age of 42.
“The toll of COVID-19 does not discriminate by demographics, such as age,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Over the holiday weekend, our community has lost seniors and a woman in the prime of her life. The sorrow we feel for their family and friends cannot be adequately expressed. Please honor their legacy by following public health protocols.”
The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:
- City of Corning (17)
- City of Hornell (14)
- Town of Avoca (2)
- Town of Bath (11)
- Town of Bradford (6)
- Town of Cameron (2)
- Town of Campbell (5)
- Town of Cohocton
- Town of Corning (7)
- Town of Dansville (2)
- Town of Erwin (15)
- Town of Fremont
- Town of Greenwood (5)
- Town of Hartsville
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Hornellsville (6)
- Town of Howard (2)
- Town of Jasper
- Town of Prattsburgh (4)
- Town of Pulteney (2)
- Town of Thurston (2)
- Town of Troupsburg (2)
- Town of Tuscarora
- Town of Urbana (6)
- Town of Wayland (7)
- Town of Wayne (5)
- Town of West Union
- Town of Wheeler (2)
- Town of Woodhull
- Village of Addison (2)
- Village of Arkport
- Village of Avoca (2)
- Village of Bath (5)
- Village of Canisteo (4)
- Village of Cohocton (3)
- Village of Hammondsport (3)
- Village of North Hornell (4)
- Village of Painted Post (5)
- Village of Riverside
- Village of South Corning
- Village of Wayland
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- 25 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives
- Two individuals are residents of nursing homes: Taylor Health and Corning Center
- One individual is a student and six individuals are employees of the following schools:
- Haverling High School
- Frederick Carder Elementary
- Corning Painted Post Middle School
- Corning Painted Post School District
- Hammondsport School District
- GST BOCES
- Six individuals are associated with the Erwin Child & Family Center
- Two individuals are associated with Hornell Children’s Home Day Care
- Two individuals are associated with Family Life in Bath
- Four individuals are associated with the Finger Lakes DDSO
- Five individuals are associated with Groveland Correctional Facility
- Seven individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.
- Eight individuals are associated with the Steuben County Jail
- Two individuals are employees of local hospitals
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 12/15, 12/16, 12/22, 12/23 – American Legion in Hammondsport
- 12/15 – 12/18, 12/21, 12/22 – Clinical Associates of the Southern Tier in Corning
- 12/17, 12/18 – Armstrong in Addison
- 12/18 – Steuben ARC in Bath
- 12/18 – Journey Fitness in Corning
- 12/18 – 12/20 – American Legion in Canisteo
- 12/18, 12/21, 12/22 – Bob Johnson GM in Leroy
- 12/18, 12/21, 12/22 – Corning Museum of Glass
- 12/19 – Applebee’s in Painted Post
- 12/19 – The Max in Hornell
- 12/19 – RBI Sports Pub in Hornell
- 12/20 – St. Ann’s in Hornell
- 12/20 – Christian Life Baptist Church in Corning
- 12/20 – All Saints Parish in Corning
- 12/20 – United Methodist Church in Wayland
- 12/20 – Elmira Community Center
- 12/20 – Tavern Restaurant in Penn Yan
- 12/20 – 12/24 – Wegmans in Elmira
- 12/20 – 12/23 – Knights of Columbus in Hornell – multiple positives, if you have been there monitor for symptoms and get tested
- 12/20, 12/23 – Bath Police Department
- 12/21 – Nine Elephants in Corning
- 12/21 Evening – The Sandlot in Corning
- 12/21 – Hornell Association
- 12/21 – AMVETS in Hornell
- 12/21, 12/22 – T&R Towing in Bath
- 12/21, 12/22 – The Cuttery Salon in Hornell
- 12/21, 12/22 – ServU Federal Credit Union in Hornell
- 12/21 or 12/22 – Stephanie’s Restaurant in Bath
- 12/21, 12/23 – MacDonald Health Center in Woodhull
- 12/21, 12/23 – Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake
- 12/21 – 12/23 – Around the Corner Catering in Pulteney
- 12/22 – 12/24 – Tops in Bath
- 12/22 – Wilkins RV in Bath
- 12/22 – YMCA in Hornell
- 12/22 – Texas Hot in Wellsville
- 12/22 – Moose Club in Dansville
- 12/14 – 12/17, 12/22 – Steuben County Office Building
- 12/23 – 54 Fitness in Bath
- 12/23 – Dunkin Donuts in Corning
- 12/24 – Bob Evans in Riverside
- 12/24 – Edger Enterprises in Elmira Heights
- 12/26 – Corning Building Company in Corning
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 8
- 10 – 19 years: 14
- 20 – 29 years: 25
- 30 – 39 years: 24
- 40 – 49 years: 22
- 50 – 59 years: 28
- 60 – 69 years: 26
- 70 – 79 years: 13
- 80 – 89 years: 4
“Although the vaccine has started to be administered in phases, it is not yet available to the public at large,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The vaccine is expected to help with slowing the spread of COVID once enough of the population is protected, but right now is not the time to let your guard down or become lax in following the prevention protocols.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.