Steuben County reports four COVID-19 deaths at Corning Center, 29 new cases in the county

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting four additional deaths at the Corning Center, giving the nursing facility 12 deaths since Sept. 23.

Two individuals were 69 year old males, one individual was a 78 year old female, and one individual was a 92 year old female.

Steuben County has now reported 56 COVID-19 related deaths and currently has 19 hospitalizations.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID-19 has impacted the lives of too many in Steuben County. Help us slow the spread.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department is also reported 29 new cases among Steuben County residents. This brings the total to 633 confirmed cases, 252 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (13)

Town of Bath

Town of Campbell (3)

Town of Corning (2)

Town of Erwin (2)

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Urbana

Village of Addison

Village of Bath

Village of Painted Post

Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Six individuals are residents of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of employees of Pathways

Three individuals are employees of Siemens Energy in Painted Post

Two individuals are employees of Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

One individual is an employee of Corning-Painted Post School District

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations within their investigation timeframes:

9/25 Lunch – Little Boomer’s Burrito Bar in Corning

9/27 & 9/30 – Tioga Downs

9/28 Afternoon – K. Rae Salon and Spa in Corning

9/28 – 10/1 – Finger Lakes Family Dental in Painted Post

9/28 – 9/30, 10/2 – Corning, Inc. Headquarters

9/29 – 10/1 – Elcor in Horseheads

9/30 – Three Birds Restaurant in Corning

9/30 – 10/1 – Outback Steakhouse in Horseheads

10/1 – Curly’s Chicken House in Elmira

10/1, 10/2, 10/5 – Howard Hanna in Corning

10/2 Evening – Erwina Tavern in Painted Post

10/3 Lunch – Red Robin in Horseheads

10/3 – Bottles & Corks in Corning

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.