Steuben County reports four COVID-19 deaths, three at Corning Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported four COVID-19 deaths, three of which were residents at the Corning Center. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 69.

The fourth individual was a resident of the Village of Bath who died while hospitalized.

The Corning Center residents were females aged 70, 88 and 92 years old. The community resident was a 71 year old male.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with friends and families of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “As we’ve seen far too often, COVID-19 can be a deadly virus. It’s our collective responsibility to take this very seriously.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler says that the county is seeing some of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, including roughly 900 people in the County under quarantine.

“You know, that’s a concerning number,” said Wheeler talking about the number of people in quarantine. “The other number that we trend very clarify and track very carefully is hospitalizations, and those are the highest that we have seen since the beguiling with over two dozen hospitalized.”