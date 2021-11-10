Steuben County reports four deaths related to COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the deaths of four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID. This brings the total number of COVID-19

related deaths in Steuben County to 237.

One individual was a female resident from the Town of Pulteney who died at the age of 59. One was a

male resident from the Town of Caton who died at the age of 79. One was a male resident from the

Village of Addison who died at the age of 72, and one was a male resident from the Town of Bath who

died at the age of 71.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Public Health Director,

Darlene Smith. “COVID continues to be a serious threat to families in Steuben. Please continue to show

care in your actions and do all you can to prevent the spread to loved ones.”

