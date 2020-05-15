Steuben County reports Hornell nursing home resident as 41st COVID-19 death

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced the county’s 41st COVID-19 death, a 93-year-old female from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized.

The 41st death is the second in as many days in Steuben County after they went nearly two weeks without reporting a death.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler has now called for a “thorough review” of the nursing home crisis and warned that labs may not have the capacity to handle increased testing at nursing homes.

“Each death continues to be a loss for the family members and community surrounding the individual,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please take all precautions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during reopening. We wish that none of us would have to experience the personal loss of someone we love.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

