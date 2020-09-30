Steuben County reports new cases of COVID-19 at Corning Center, Upstate Farms Cheese

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, including residents of the Corning Center and multiple employees at Upstate Farms Cheese.

This brings the total to 498 confirmed cases, 146 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (6)

Town of Addison

Town of Bath

Town of Campbell

Town of Cameron (2)

Town of Canisteo

Town of Caton

Town of Rathbone

Village of Addison

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Five individuals are residents of Corning Center

Four individuals are employees of Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

One individual is a student at the BOCES Bush Campus

Five COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center were reported on Wednesday and as of 2 p.m. there were 48 residents at the facility who were positive for the virus.

An individual reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe, and the churches indicated they were following all protocols.

· 9/20/20, 9/27/20 – Avoca Baptist Church

· 9/27/20 – Christian Life Baptist Church in Corning

“This round of COVID-19 spread appears to be more aggressive than what we witnessed in the spring,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The virus is spreading quickly and is reaching everyone from the very young to the very old. The number of positives in hospitals is rising by the day. We need everyone to take this very seriously so that there is a chance to slow the spread sooner rather than later.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.