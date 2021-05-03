Steuben County reports nursing home COVID-19 death, more cases among young people

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its 177th COVID-19 death, a 90-year-old female resident of Steuben Center.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the most recent family and friends to have lost a loved one in Steuben to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Utilizing all prevention and protection strategies is our best avenue to ending this pandemic and protecting our families and friends.”

The health department also reported 32 new cases of the virus in Steuben County. This brings the total to 6,583 confirmed cases, 146 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (3)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Caton

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Fremont

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland

· Town of Wayne

· Town of West Union

· Village of Addison

· Village of Arkport (2)

· Village of Bath

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of South Corning

· Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is a resident of Aboslut Care Three Rivers

· Two individuals are employees of Steuben Center

· One individual is associated with Alstom

· One individual is associate with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park

· Two individuals are associated with Siemens Energy

· One individual returned from travel outside New York

· 10 individuals are associated with the following schools: Canisteo-Greenwood, Addison Middle School, Arkport Central, Dansville High School, Hornell Intermediate, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Geneseo, Wayland-Cohocton Elementary

The individuals reported visiting the following public locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/21, 4/26 – 4/28 – YMCA in Corning

· 4/26 – Wendy’s in Kanona

· 4/26 – 4/29 – Family Service Society in Corning

· 4/27, 4/28 – Planet Fitness in Big Flats

· 4/27, 4/28 – Emhart Glass in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 10

· 20 – 29 years: 7

· 30 – 39 years: 4

· 40 – 49 years: 5

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 1

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“The trend of having a large percentage of our cases falling in younger age groups continues in Steuben,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Vaccines are now available for anyone age 16 or older in New York, and it is very important for the younger age groups who are eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones. Vaccinations are the path to ending this pandemic.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.