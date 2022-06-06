BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Steuben County to 302.

The Public Health Department says that the death was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 86.

This is the first COVID death released by the Stueben County Health Department since May 02, 2022.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of the gentleman who passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “After another wave of high numbers, we are finally trending downward in COVID cases. However, the fact remains that no one can predict how well an individual will do with COVID. Some terrible experience cases and others barely notice. The best protection against severe cases, hospitalization or death continues to be staying up to date on COVID vaccinations, including getting boosted or getting a second booster when eligible.”

