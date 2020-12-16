Steuben County reports three deaths related to COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 120.

Two of the individuals were residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center. One of the deceased was a 66-year-old female, another was a 91-year-old male. Another individual was a 63-year-old male resident of Corning Center.

“The losses we continue to see from COVID-19, particularly in our nursing homes, leave a lasting impact upon families, friends, and our community as a whole,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

“We should all honor the memory of those we’ve lost by remaining committed to common-sense public health protocols,” said Smith.

