Steuben County reports second COVID-19 death in as many days

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported the second COVID-19 death in as many days.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 194. The individual was a female resident of the Village of Bath who died at the age of 52.

On Tuesday the country reported that a 91-year-old female resident of the City of Hornell had passed away from the virus.

This is the first time since June the county has reported a COVID-19 death on consecutive days.

“We are deeply saddened to report back to back deaths from COVID,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Heartfelt prayers are with the family and friends of the woman who has passed. We urge our residents to take every precaution against COVID during this time of high spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.