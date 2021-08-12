Steuben County reports second COVID-19 death in two weeks

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported its second COVID-19 death in two weeks and the county’s 192nd death since the pandemic began.

According to the county public health department, the individual was a male resident of the City of Corning who died at the age of 64.

Steuben County has reported only three COVID-19 deaths since July, two from Corning and one from Hornell. Of the county’s 192 known COVID-19 deaths, the average age is 78 with deaths ranging from 39-102 years old.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated to help end the terrible loss and grief

that each death in our community brings,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We send our

heartfelt condolences to this man’s family and friends.”

The county did not note whether the individual was vaccinated.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness

of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of

taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.