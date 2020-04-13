Steuben County reports three additional deaths in Hornell area

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department says three more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 14.

One individual was an 83 year old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area, one individual was an 82 year old female who died at a different nursing home in the Hornell area, and the third individual was a 39 year old male from the City of Hornell who died while hospitalized outside the county.

Cases have been confirmed at Hornell Gardens and Elderwood in Hornell, although it is not known where these residents lived.

“Words cannot express our sorrow over the rising death toll in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “To protect our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and community members, please stay home, particularly when feeling ill. Even our essential workers should stay home if they feel unwell. That is the only way to save lives.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.