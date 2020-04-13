Steuben County reports three additional deaths in Hornell area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department says three more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 14.

One individual was an 83 year old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area, one individual was an 82 year old female who died at a different nursing home in the Hornell area, and the third individual was a 39 year old male from the City of Hornell who died while hospitalized outside the county. 

Cases have been confirmed at Hornell Gardens and Elderwood in Hornell, although it is not known where these residents lived.

“Words cannot express our sorrow over the rising death toll in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “To protect our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and community members, please stay home, particularly when feeling ill.  Even our essential workers should stay home if they feel unwell.  That is the only way to save lives.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator