Steuben County reports three COVID-19 deaths, 207 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported three more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s total to 207.

One individual was a male resident of the Village of Arkport who died at the age of 80, one was a male resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 52, and one was a male resident of the Town of Bath who died at age 79.

“Each death continues to be tragic for the family, friends and community,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We urge everyone to take all COVID precautions, including getting vaccinated. No one can predict how severely this virus can impact a person, whereas vaccines serve as a strong protective measure.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.