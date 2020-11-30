Steuben County reports three more COVID-19 deaths at Absolut Care, 90 new cases in the county

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported three additional deaths at Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post: a 92 year old woman, a 100 year old woman, and a 101 year old man.

Steuben County has now reported 99 COVID-19 deaths, approximately 75 of which have been in nursing homes. Facilities that have reported a COVID-19 related death include Absolut Care, Corning Center, Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, and Harriett Taylor.

The most known COVID-19 deaths have been at Corning Center where the county has reported 33 deaths.

“The loss of these citizens is heartbreaking, and our entire community mourns with their families and all of those impacted by this virus,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The spread remains very high in Steuben and surrounding counties. Take all preventive measures to help avoid additional losses.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported 90 new positive cases (253 active) since Saturday, which brings the total to 1,858 confirmed cases. In addition, one student has been deemed positive.

New York State guidelines state that school students and staff must be deemed positive after 48 hours if they are symptomatic and do not get tested or do not have an alternative diagnosis from their healthcare provider. Steuben County has extended the 48 hours to five days to allow for appropriate follow through with healthcare providers.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (9)

City of Hornell (4)

Town of Avoca (2)

Town of Campbell (5)

Town of Caton (7)

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (7)

Town of Erwin (5)

Town of Hornby (2)

Town of Hornellsville

Town of Jasper (2)

Town of Lindley (2)

Town of Pulteney (3)

Town of Rathbone (3)

Town of Troupsburg (2)

Town of Tuscarora (3)

Town of Urbana (15)

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison (5)

Village of Arkport

Village of Bath

Village of Cohocton

Village of North Hornell

Village of Painted Post (4)

Village of Riverside

Village of Savona

Village of South Corning (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

19 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

Four individuals had contact with positives from other counties

11 individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

Three individuals are employees of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

One individual was in Elcor for rehab

One individual works for an agency that went to Bethany Manor, Elcor, Corning Center, Absolut Care Three Rivers, Steuben Center, Elderwood at Hornell, and Riverview Manor

One individual is an employee of the Chemung County Nursing Facility

One individual is an employee of Highland Hospital

One individual is an employee of Corning Hospital

One individual is an employee of WellNow Urgent Care in Big Flats

One individual is a student of the Frederick Carder Elementary School

One individual is an employee of Notre Dame High School

One individual is an employee of the Horseheads Intermediate School

One individual is an employee of the Groveland Correctional Facility

Five individuals returned from states with high rates of infection

One individual visited the Corning Moose in the last two weeks when other positives have been identified

One individual is an employee of Pathways

Three individuals are employees of Corning, Inc.: one at the Erwin Automotive Plant, two at Sullivan Park

Two individuals are employees of the Hilliard Corporation in Elmira

One individual is a student of the Erwin Valley Elementary School who has been deemed positive

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

11/17 -11/20, 11/22 – Community Bank in Addison

11/18 Lunch – Jelly Beans Restaurant in Painted Post

11/19, 11/20 – Penn Yan Aero

11/19, 11/20 – Adaptec Solutions in Painted Post

11/20 – Penn York District of the Wesleyan Church in Horseheads

11/20 – Hornell Post Office

11/20, 11/23 -11/25 – Rink Partridge Agency in Hornell

11/20 – 11/25 – Siemens Energy in Painted Post

11/21 – Woodhull Post Office

11/21 Evening – Olive Garden in Big Flats

11/21, 11/22 – Wegmans in Corning

11/22 – Twin Tiers Christian Church in Painted Post

11/23 – 11/25 – Alstom Plant 3

11/24 Morning – Corning YMCA Refit Class

11/24 – Nonnie Hood Parent Resource Center in Corning

11/25 – Dyco Electronics in Hornell

11/25 Preferred Landscaping in Corning

11/25 – En En Buffet in Riverside

11/27 Dinner – Applebee’s in Painted Post

11/27 Evening – Corning VFW

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 8

20 – 29 years: 5

30 – 39 years: 12

40 – 49 years: 13

50 – 59 years: 19

60 – 69 years: 13

70 – 79 years: 14

80 – 89 years: 3

90 – 99 years: 2

“Please be reminded that COVID-19 does not move by itself,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “People move COVID through their choices, the places we go, and through the people we meet and spend time with. The less we travel and gather with others, the less chance there is to spread COVID. Please help us minimize transmission of this highly contagious virus.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.