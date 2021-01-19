Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two COVID-19 deaths and 109 new cases. The county had not reported cases since Friday due to the weekend and Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

Both of the individuals who passed away were male residents of the county; one a 92-year-old resident of Corning and the second a 52-year-old from Campbell. Both men passed away in area hospitals.

“Steuben has lost too many to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This weekend the virus led to the deaths of two individuals 40 years apart in age. We can’t guarantee how the virus will impact each individual, but we must do our best to slow the spread and save lives.”

With 109 new positive cases, Steuben County has now seen a total of 4,661 confirmed cases, 502 of which are currently active.

New York State guidelines state that school students and staff must be deemed positive after 48 hours if they are symptomatic and do not either get tested or receive an alternative diagnosis from their healthcare provider. Steuben County has extended the 48 hours to five days to allow for appropriate follow through with healthcare providers.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (15)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Addison (4)

· Town of Bath (7)

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Campbell (4)

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (5)

· Town of Greenwood (7)

· Town of Hartsville (3)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (6)

· Town of Lindley (5)

· Town of Prattsburgh (3)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Urbana

· Town of Wayland (5)

· Town of West Union

· Town of Wheeler (2)

· Town of Woodhull (2)

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Avoca (3)

· Village of Bath (7)

· Village of Canisteo (2)

· Village of Hammondsport

· Village of Painted Post (3)

· Village of Savona

· Village of Wayland (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 43 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Three individuals are employees of area nursing homes: Corning Center, Steuben Center and Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

· Two individuals are employees of Brookdale Senior Living

· One individual is a resident of the Pinecrest Home for Adults in Avoca

· One individual is associated with the Steuben County Jail

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park and Houghton Campus

· Three individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

· 17 individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison High School, Alfred Almond Central School, BOCES Wildwood Campus, Campbell-Savona Elementary, Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School, BOCES Coopers Campus, Canisteo-Greenwood High School, Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary, Corning-Painted Post High School, BOCES Bush Campus, Hornell School District, Hornell High School, Jasper-Troupsburg High School, King’s Way Academy, Prattsburgh Central School, VEW Primary, Wayland-Cohocton Central School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 12/28 – 12/30 – Armstrong in Addison

· 1/4 – Community Progress, Inc. in Corning

· 1/5, 1/10, 1/11 – Arc of Steuben in Wayland

· 1/7 – 1/9 – Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Corning

· 1/8 – Canisteo Valley Family Practice

· 1/8, 1/11, 1/12, 1/14 – Empire Access in Prattsburgh

· 1/9 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

· 1/9 – Rochester Regional Immediate Care in Penfield

· 1/9, 1/12 – 1/14 – Friendly Dodge in Penn Yan

· 1/10 – Rochester Regional Immediate Care in Webster

· 1/10, 1/11, 1/13, 1/14 – Guthrie Southern Tier Pediatrics in Big Flats

· 1/11 – Classy Café and Deli in Hornell

· 1/11, 1/12 – Pathways Kids Adventure Club in Corning

· 1/11, 1/12 – Alstom in Hornell

· 1/11, 1/12, 1/15 – Erwin Child & Family Center

· 1/11, 1/13, 1/14, 1/16 – Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· 1/11 – 1/13 – ServU Federal Credit Union in Alfred

· 1/11 – 1/13 – Crosby’s in Avoca

· 1/11 – 1/13 – KidStart in Mount Morris

· 1/11 – 1/14 – Tri-County in Wayland

· 1/11 – 1/15 – LMC Industrial Contractors in Dansville

· 1/12 – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 1/12 – 1/14 – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 1/12 – 1/15 – J&J Coots Contractor in Bath

· 1/13 – Willard Drug Treatment Campus

· 1/13, 1/14 – Still Water Pizza & Grill in Wellsville

· 1/13 – 1/15 – LC Whitford Co. in Wellsville

· 1/13 – 1/15 – Bath Police Department

· 1/14 – Peacock’s Hometown Barber Shop in Bath

· 1/14 – Club 57 in Hornell

· 1/14, 1/15 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/14, 1/15, 1/18 – Northern Lights Candles in Wellsville

· 1/15 – Hornell Bible Church

· 1/16 – Walmart in Painted Post

· 1/16, 1/17 – Crystal Lanes in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 8

· 10 – 19 years: 11

· 20 – 29 years: 10

· 30 – 39 years: 16

· 40 – 49 years: 19

· 50 – 59 years: 22

· 60 – 69 years: 12

· 70 – 79 years: 8

· 80 – 89 years: 4

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“This four day average of cases is very encouraging,” said Public Health Director Smith. “However, many case investigations over the weekend noted individuals that continued to work or socialize while symptomatic. Please continue to be diligent in efforts to slow the spread. If feeling unwell, be mindful about getting tested and not going to social gatherings, work, or other public locations where the spread could continue.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.