Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 48 new cases since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 174.

One individual was a 63 year old male resident of the Town of Caton who died while hospitalized, and the other was a 48 year old male resident of the Town of Cameron.

“COVID-19 continues to cut short the lives of Steuben residents,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our sincere condolences are with the families and friends of the gentlemen that passed. Please help us in honoring their lives by doing everything you can to prevent the spread of COVID in the community.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported that 48 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 6,479 confirmed cases, 196 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath

· Town of Bradford (2)

· Town of Cameron (3)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (3)

· Town of Erwin (5)

· Town of Greenwood (2)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Howard (2)

· Town of Lindley (2)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Town of Wayne

· Village of Avoca (4)

· Village of Bath (5)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Riverside

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 18 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· Two individuals are associated with T&R Towing and Environmental Services

· One individual is associated with Alstom

· One individual is an employee at Steuben Center

· Two individuals are associated with correctional facilities located outside Steuben

· One individual is associated with a home health care agency

· 10 individuals are associated with the following schools: Avoca Central, Bradford Central, Campbell-Savona Elementary, Corning-Painted Post High School, BOCES Bush campus, Hammondsport Central, Keuka College, North Hornell Elementary, Tuscarora Elementary

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/19 – Pregnancy Resource Center in Bath

· 4/19, 4/21 – Sheesley’s Sewer Service in Elmira Heights

· 4/20 – YMCA in Corning

· 4/21 – 4/23 – Jabil in Big Flats

· 4/23 – Storflex in Corning

· 4/24 – Pudgie’s Pizza in Elmira

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 12

· 20 – 29 years: 8

· 30 – 39 years: 7

· 40 – 49 years: 8

· 50 – 59 years: 6

· 60 – 69 years: 1

· 70 – 79 years: 1

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“Half of our cases today are under 30 years old,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated as soon you are able. Everyone age 16 and above is currently eligible to receive a vaccine. Having the majority of our population vaccinated will help protect the community and put us in the right direction of ending this pandemic.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or s