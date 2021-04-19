Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 54 new cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 171.

One individual was a 64 year old female resident of the City of Hornell and the other was an 88 year old female resident of the Town of Bath. Both individuals died while hospitalized.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those who have passed,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “In Steuben, our first known COVID death occurred on April 2, 2020. Now more than a year later, we have lost another 170 individuals. Some may say that number is not very large in the scope of the population, but to others, those deaths had a profound and everlasting impact. We all must continue to do our parts to protect those we love by following every prevention strategy available to us.”

Schuyler County reports COVID-19 death, surpasses 1,000 total cases

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that 54 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 6,339 confirmed cases, 174 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath (5)

· Town of Cameron (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Caton (3)

· Town of Corning (6)

· Town of Erwin (5)

· Town of Lindley (2)

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of Wheeler (2)

· Town of Woodhull (2)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Avoca (2)

· Village of Bath (3)

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of Riverside

· Village of Savona

· Village of South Corning

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

COVID-19 Vaccine Guide

The investigations indicate:

· 12 individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· One individual is associated with Corelle Brands

· Four individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Erwin Plant, Headquarters, and IDM

· Five individuals are associated with Snell Farm Children’s Center

· Two individuals are employees of Steuben Center

· Three individuals are associated with Rite Aid in Bath

· One individual is associated with the Bath VA

· Eight individuals are associated with following schools: Addison High School, Alfred State University and Corning-Painted Post High School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/9, 4/12 – 4/14, 4/16 – 4/18 – Walmart in Horseheads

· 4/11 – Buffalo Wild Wings in Horseheads

· 4/12 – 4/14 – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads

· 4/13, 4/15 – CemeCon, Inc. in Big Flats

· 4/14 – Pladis in Big Flats

· 4/14 – St. Mary’s Church in Corning

· 4/14, 4/15 – Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· 4/15 – Finger Lakes Boating Museum

· 4/15 – Mom’s Savona Diner

· 4/16 – Moe’s Southwest Grill in Big Flats

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 3

· 10 – 19 years: 15

· 20 – 29 years: 9

· 30 – 39 years: 5

· 40 – 49 years: 12

· 50 – 59 years: 7

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“The largest number of cases this weekend can be found in the 10 – 19 years age group,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “COVID-19 was introduced as a novel, or new, coronavirus over a year ago with a lot of unknowns. There had been speculation at one time that children could not get COVID or that they may not be able to spread it or that they do not get sick from it. All of those concepts have been proven false over the last year, and we now know that children can get, spread, and be seriously ill from COVID. There is no ‘safe’ age group, which is why it remains so important that we all continue to follow all prevention strategies.”

After the COVID vaccine: Will you need a booster shot?

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.